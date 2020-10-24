Cebu City starts distributing aid to 400 cemetery vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has started distributing aid to vendors who will be affected by the closure of cemeteries this Kalag-kalag season.

Mayor Edgardo Labella announced that they had already provided assistance to 117 vendors selling candles and flowers in the Carreta Public Cemetery on Friday afternoon, October 23.

This was in fulfillment of the city government’s vow to help them since their means of livelihood would be severely impacted due to the city’s orders to close cemeteries starting October 29 to November 3.

READ MORE: Families hit by cemetery closures to get aid — Labella

“Since we have promised to give them assistance because their sales are directly affected, we have given them their assistance, starting with the vendors in Carreta Public Cemetery,” said Labella.

Each qualified beneficiary is expected to receive 25 kilograms of rice, and food packs containing canned goods and instant beverages.

A total of no less than 400 vendors will be receiving assistance from the local government, Labella said.

After the Carreta Public Cemetery, Labella said the team from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will start distributing the assistance to those who belong in the Calamba Public Cemetery in Barangay Calamba.

“We started our distribution in Carreta Public Cemetery since it’s the largest public cemetery in the city, and hosts the largest number of vendors,” he said.

Ahead of the guidelines issued by the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force, the city government has ordered all cemeteries in the city, both public and private, to be closed from October 29 to November 3 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

READ MORE: Labella on order to close cemeteries for Undas: It is for the safety of the public

An average of two million people visits all 23 cemeteries in the city during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day yearly. /dbs