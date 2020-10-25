IN PHOTOS: More people start visiting Talisay City cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — People have started visiting cemeteries in Talisay City in southern Cebu, a week before the national government’s order to close them from October 30, 2020, until November 3, 2020 will take effect.

The Talisay City government’s Public Information Office (PIO) reported on Sunday, October 25, that ‘a handful’ of relatives had already paid their deceased loved one a visit in some of the city’s public and private cemeteries.

Photos from the PIO also showed that more flowers were seen on top of grave markers and tombs on Sunday compared to those captured last Friday, October 23.

“Ang kapolisan, mga sakop sa CT-TODA (City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority) padayon nga nagbantay sa sulod ug gawas sa mga menteryo aron mamahimong hapsay ug malinawon ang mga menteryo,” local officials said.

(The police and personnel from CT-TODA continue to monitor the situation inside and outside of our cemeteries to ensure peace and order in these areas.)

See more photos below, courtesy of Jonathan Tumulak, chief of CT-TODA: