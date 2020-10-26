Apriel Smith tells fans this is not the end

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After her stint in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020, Apriel Smith says she is not signing off.

Smith, who was part of the top 16 of the competition, said she was still very grateful for how her journey came to a full circle even if she failed to make it to the top 5 of the competition.

“This is the beginning of many new beginnings. I am Apriel Smith, your Miss Universe Cebu Province. Not signing off… Never signing off….,” posted Smith in her Instagram post yesterday, October 25.

In her post, she also said that wearing a “terno” for the evening gown competition was her way of honoring and raising the Philippines fashion.

“Wearing a modern Filipiniana to the MUP stage is not just an honor but a duty. It is my nod to our history and my service to the ever progressive Philippine fashion,” she added.

Smith caught Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes’ attention during their close door interview when Smith shared how Lopes became her inspiration to be proud to be a woman of color.

As Smith has posted we would be expecting more from her as she would take on new adventures as a beauty queen and a model here in Cebu. /dbs

