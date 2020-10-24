Miss U PH: Miss Mandaue bags Best in Costume with ‘bibingka’-inspired ensemble

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Mandaue’s Lou Dominic Piczon won the Best in National Costume for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 last night, October 23, 2020.

Lou’s national costume was made by one of Cebu’s finest designers, Danny Booc.

Booc told CDN Digital in an interview through messenger that the costume is called “The Bibingka Vendor.”

This is to highlight one of the best delicacies of Mandaue the native rice cakes locally called as “bibingka.”

After three months of hard work to finish this masterpiece, Booc still couldn’t believe this big win.

“Until now, I’m still overwhelmed. For me, it’s like a sweet victory. The feeling is so good if makadaug ka na wala ka nag expect,” he added.

(Until now, I’m overwhelmed. For me, it’s like a sweet victory. The feeling is so good if you win and you are not expecting to win at all.)

He said that was a masterpiece that was crafted with love and elegance in honor of our culture.

Booc made sure that he had the best suppliers for the raw materials that would be used in this costume and scouted the best basket weavers to do the detailing of the masterpiece.

This is another proud moment for Cebu! /dbs

