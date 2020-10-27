3 active cases left in Talisay City as of Oct. 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City is nearing zero Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as more recoveries have been recorded in the past months, bringing down the number of active cases to just 3 as of October 25, 2020.

The number of active cases actually dropped to two as of October 24 but the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed in a late night post on October 26, 2020 that a new case was recorded.

The new case is a 36-year-old male from Barangay Lagtang who was swabbed last October 24, 2020 for exhibiting ILI symptoms. The two other active cases are from Barangays Cansojong and Lawaan 3.

Out of the 984 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, a total of 883 have recovered, yielding a 90 percent recovery rate.

Since the start of October 2020, the city has not recorded any new deaths as well and the death toll remains at 98 for a death rate of roughly 10 percent.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas repeatedly said that the few left cases should not be a reason for complacency as the cases could rise anytime if the people fail to be vigilant.

As of now, the mayor reminded the public that to avoid crowds in the cemeteries. He proposed visiting their deceased loved ones before all cemeteries will close this Thursday, October 29, 2020.

/bmjo