LTFRB-7 issues show cause order for bus liner involved in multiple crash incidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has issued a show cause order for the bus liner that has been involved in a vehicular accident with an ambulance recently in Cebu City.

According to LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., the management of the bus liner has been cooperative in the investigation regarding the incident and has sent a report ahead of time.

Still, the agency has called a representative of the bus liner to appear before them to explain the incident and to investigate if the bus liner had any liabilities on the incident, that injured 9 individuals.

Read: Motorists urged: Give way to emergency vehicles

“We have suspended the license of the bus involved in the incident, that is automatic. We have issued a show cause order so can investigate on why the bus crashed with the ambulance,” said Montealto in a phone interview.

A video footage released by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) showed that the ambulance sped off from an intersection hitting the busliner on the right, causing both vehicles to be thrown off the road in separate directions.

Montealto said that the video would not be their sole basis for the investigation.

“Someone took footage on the actual scene of the accident. Please be reminded that our investigation will not be solely relied on this. Show Cause Order has been served and the bus management is required to report for initial investigation. After the investigation maybe we can have our side already,” said Montealto.

Here is a footage of the vehicular collision WATCH: Here is a footage of the vehicular collision between a bus and an ambulance last October 25, 2020, that has sparked the discussion of road safety for buses plying Cebu City. Mayor Edgardo Labella said he would call the bus liners to a meeting to discuss these incidents. | Video Courtesy of Cebu CDRRMO Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The LTFRB-7 said they would also not revoke the license of the entire line despite multiple incidents this year as many factors play in vehicular incidents.

One of the buses of the same liner also figured in an incident on May 2020.

Montealto said that with the lack of public transportation, the bus liner provides at least 80 percent of the operating buses in Metro Cebu during the pandemic.

So far, the bus liner has been compliant as well and isolated incidents should be investigated without prejudice.

However, because of another incident on October 26, 2020, involving an Emergency Ambulance vehicle and a bus from another liner, Montealto said there is a need to remind the busliners of the preacautions for in-city operations.

He said that a speed limit of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour should be maintained depending on the road travelled. Some smaller roads should be limited only to 20 kilometers per hour.

Bus companies must also make sure their drivers are in the right state during their shift, meaning they are alert and aware of their surroundings.

The drivers must be well-rested to keep the passengers safe.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said the recent vehicular incidents have become alarming and he said the bus liners would be called to a meeting to discuss road safety.

“We will also call the bus liner so we can conduct a proper probe on the incident,” said the mayor./dbs