Motorists urged: Give way to emergency vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists are urged to always give way to emergency vehicles and to always consider that there may be emergencies at anytime when traversing the road.

Police Major Juanito Alaras, commander of Mabolo Police Station, said this after a Ceres bus collided with an ambulance in a street in Barangay Carreta, Cebu city in the afternoon of October 25, 2020.

Nine persons were injured in the collision including the ambulance driver, Carl Stephen Montenegro, 45, and the bus driver, Benedict Caldoza, 41.

Alaras said that motorists should not get in the way of emergency vehicles because lives might be at stake as these vehicles chase the shortest time to arrive in their destinations.

“Kahibawo naman sila tanan ana nga kung naay ambulance, fire truck, police unya naay wang-wang naa gyud nay emergency kay dili man ta mogamit ana kung walay emergency. Mo give way gyud ta kay ang ato maka save ta og kinabuhi,” said Alaras.

(We all know that if an ambulance, firetruck, police pass by and they are using the sirens then it means that there is an emergency because we won’t use that if there is no emergency. We should give way because for us we can save lives.)

Alaras said that all motorists or drivers as part of the precautionary measures on the road would always have to bear in mind that at anytime of the day there might be an emergency.

He said that the drivers when approaching an intersectrion should slow down ahead to be able to assess if there is an incoming emergency vehicles.

“Kung naa sa intersection or mo liko, mo menor na daan kay wala ta kabalo kung naa lang kalit mo insert nga kaning mga mo responde sa emergency,” said Alaras.

Montenegro, the ambulance driver, who sustained some serious injuries was currently recuperating in a hospital in the city while Caldoza was also still being treated in the hospital.

Based on the investigation, Montenegro was traveling along General Maxilom Avenue, carrying four passengers — one patient and aide of the patient, one nurse and and ambulance crew — heading back to a hospital in the city while Caldoza was driving the bus traversing Benedicto Street with three passengers including the conductor.

Caldoza was about to turn the bus to cross the intersection of General Maxilom Avenune towards J. De Veyra Street when Montenegro suddenly hit the right side front portion of the bus as it was crossing the intersection./dbs