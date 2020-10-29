Dole to resume workers’ aid next week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) will resume next week its emergency assistance program to workers displaced by the pandemic.

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said they soon expect to receive additional funds allocated by the Bayanihan to Recover as One law allocated P13 billion to the Dole for workers’ assistance.

The Dole aimed to assist around 600,000 formal sector workers, 1 million informal sector workers and 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) under the additional funding.

Under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program, displaced workers in the private sector are provided a one-time financial support of P5,000 each.

Another program provides a one-time emergency employment for up to two weeks to informal sector workers who will be paid the minimum wage, while a third gives a one-time cash assistance $200 to OFWs.