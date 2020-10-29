Capitol eyes establishment of new bus terminal at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government plans to put up a new bus terminal that will cater to routes covering both the northern and southern parts of the province.

“We’re eyeing an integrated bus terminal in maybe two years’ time,” Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said in a recent press conference.

The Capitol has recently taken over the operations of the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) following its transfer from Mandue City to the outdoor parking area of SM City Cebu that is located at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

With another terminal under its wing, the Capitol has expressed hopes of earning additional revenues and hopefully exceeding its target collection for terminal operations.

On the first day of its operations last October 15, the new CNBT earned an average of P30,000.

However, Garcia said the Capitol’s agreement with SM Prime Holdings Inc. on the use of its mall parking area is only valid for two years.

“We definitely have to look for a place to have an integrated bus terminal,” said Garcia.

Among the locations being considered for a new terminal is the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

“A feasible location would be somewhere near or the center of everything. We’re eyeing at SRP,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

The Capitol is also managing the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) which stands on a province-owned lot along Natalio Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City. /dcb