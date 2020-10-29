Active COVID-19 cases in Cebu City down to 179

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of Cebu City’s active Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continues to decline as only 179 are left as of October 28, 2020.

In a post on Thursday, October 29, 2020, the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported 14 new cases and nine new recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to its lowest since June 2020.

The 14 new cases were taken from 852 samples for a positivity rate of 1.6 percent, relatively higher than the past days’ less than 1 percent rate, but still far from the pandemic threshold of 5 percent.

“1.6 positivity rate is way below the 5% pandemic threshold. We’ll know tomorrow if these are closed contacts or new cases. Again, as long as Covid is still around, everything is still fragile,” said EOC deputy chief implementor Councilor Joel Garganera.

The EOC also revealed that the pooled testing in the Carbon Market, which lasted two weeks, yielded only a 1.5 percent positivity rate, since 33 out of 2,191 vendors proved positive to the virus.

“During the delivery of the final report by the Department of Health (DOH), it was established that the positivity rate is only 1.5 percent, which is considered low,” said the EOC in a statement.

DOH-7 also explained that 52 percent of those tested have no history of infection of the virus while 48 percent have already developed immunity from the disease.

