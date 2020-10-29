POPCOM-7 launches family planning mobile app for health centers 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Commission on Population and Development in Central Visayas (POPCOM-7) launched on Thursday, September 29, 2020, the Family Planning Mobile Application.

The mobile app will serve as an accessible database of available products provided by the commission through its partner facilities all over Central Visayas.

Lawyer Bruce Ragas, regional director of POPCOM-7, said that the app will also help in monitoring the available products and services in each city or municipality.

The mobile app will provide real-time inventory or movement of the products released to each facility.

Ragas added that their partner centers can also send inventory, request for supplies, and dispense inventory to POPCOM-7 using this mobile app.

“Makita dayon nila ang supplies sa ubang LGUs kung pananglitan nagkuwang sila ug buot silang mangayo ug supply from other LGUs,” Ragas said.

(They’ll be able to see the supplies of other LGUs if, for example, they lack supplies and need to ask from other LGUs)

Ragas, however, clarified that the mobile app will not be available to the public but will only be provided to health centers in different LGUs.

He added that they also plan to conduct training for health center employees to teach them how to use the mobile app.

