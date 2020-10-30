Rainy weekend expected all over Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos are advised to ready their rain protective gears this weekend.

This as the state weather bureau announced on Friday, October 30, 2020, that rains are expected all over Cebu throughout the weekend, and will likely last until Monday, November 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said this is due to the extensions of Typhoon Rolly (international name “Goni”).

“Rolly will not directly affect the entire Central Visayas since it is forecasted to pass through within the area of Central Luzon up to Aurora but it will bring cloudy skies and occasional rains here,” said Netherlin Delfin, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Delfin also said improvement in the weather will only be expected by Monday, November 2.

Rolly rapidly intensified into a typhoon as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) past 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, and is forecasted to further intensify prior to making landfall on the island of Luzon.

Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) No. 3 and 4 may be raised in some parts of the country in the coming days, Pagasa said.

The eye of the typhoon was last spotted 1,195 kilometers east of Central Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph. It is currently moving westward at 20 kph.

Pagasa also said there was a “rapid intensification” of the weather disturbance in the past 24 hours as it rapidly turned into a typhoon.

/bmjo