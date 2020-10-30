Visayan Electric supports DENR, EMB-7’s Mahiga River rehabilitation efforts

Visayan Electric donated garbage bins and installed a litter trapping device in support of the efforts of DENR Sec. Roy Cimatu and EMB-7 RD Lormelyn Claudio to rehabilitate the Mahiga River.

Visayan Electric has also committed to regularly clean up the part of the river that is within the company’s vicinity as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

The electric utility is one of many companies in Cebu that signed the Memorandum of Agreement with DENR and EMB-7 to assist in the rehabilitation of one of the major water systems in Cebu.

Visayan Electric donated 15 trash bins each to barangays Banilad and Kasambagan, which were among the barangays identified to be within the area where the Mahiga River flows.

The utility company also installed a river “trip trap” system near its facility in Banilad. A river trip trap is a litter capture concept promoted by EMB – 7. It is designed to float in waterways and trap litter before it flows further downstream.

