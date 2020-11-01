Signal No. 1 up in northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More areas in the country have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals (TCWS) as Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) wreaks havoc across southern and central Luzon.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin issued on Sunday, November 1, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Rolly making its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay.

“The center of the eye of Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall in the vicinity of Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. The center of this typhoon will cross the Camarines Provinces before heading towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area this afternoon,” Pagasa said.

It packs wind speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 310 kph and moves at a westward direction at a speed of 25 kph.

READ: Super Typhoon Rolly makes landfall in Catanduanes; Signal No. 5 in 3 provinces

The state weather bureau included the northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Island under Storm Signal No. 1 together with other parts of the Visayas including the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An), the rest of Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), Biliran, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel).

Under Storm Signal No. 1, wind speed of up to 60 kph are expected to prevail in 36 hours which can cause light damage to medium to high-risk structures.

Signal No. 1 is also up in Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Calamian Islands in Luzon.

READ: Rolly now a super typhoon, Signal No. 5 to be raised over parts of Bicol

Pagasa also raised Storm Signals No. 5 over the provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur where wind speeds over 220 kph are expected to prevail in 12 hours.

Storm Signal no. 4 is hoisted over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes), Burias Island, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Sampaloc, Lucban, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo), the central and southern portions of Rizal (Tanay, Antipolo City, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Binangonan, Teresa, Morong, Cardona, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Angono), Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Laguna, Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton), the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog), and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan).

Storm Signal No. 3 in the rest of Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Island, the rest of Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan), the central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan), the central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan) including Lubang Island, and the central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong), and Northern Samar.

Storm Signal No. 2 in Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Romblon, and the rest of Masbate, northern portion of Samar

(Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can- Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay).

Pagasa also advised the suspension of sea travel for all types of seacrafts in areas under TCWS.

Rolly intensified further into a Super Typhoon category early Sunday morning. It is considered the strongest typhoon in the world so far in 2020. / dcb