BOC Port of Cebu exceeds October collection target

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Customs in the Port of Cebu earned P37.9 million more than its collection target of P2.85 billion for the month of October.

It earned a total of P2.88 billion this month, said an advisory that was posted on the official Facebook page of the Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu this Sunday morning, November 1.

“Our October target was higher, much higher, than in the previous months. But with the dedication and hard work of the men and women of the Port, and the full support and cooperation of our stakeholders, we were able to pull through. We are very glad and thankful for that”, said Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, the acting District Collector.

BOC’s advisory said that last month’s top imports were electrical and telecommunications equipment, oil, steel, foodstuff, and coal.

The port of Cebu also exceeded its collection target in September.

