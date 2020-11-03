Doctor bought ‘magical’ lamp but no genie

Two fraudsters who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an Aladdin-style wish-granting lamp for £71,842 ($92,374.80) and even conjured up a fake genie have been arrested in India.

Laeek Khan approached police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after he realized that the lamp did not have any magical powers.

“The cheats had struck a deal for much more but the doctor had paid about seven million rupees (£71,842),” said Amit Rai, a senior officer.

He said the men were arrested on Thursday and were remanded in custody ahead of charges being filed.

“The wife of one of these men was also involved in the fraud. She is on the run,” Rai added.

In his complaint filed last Sunday, Khan said one of the men pretended to be an occultist and made a “jinn”—a supernatural figure—appear from the lamp, local media reported.

But when Khan asked if he could touch the genie or take the lamp home, they refused, saying it might cause him harm, the complaint stated.

Eventually, they sold the lamp to him, promising it would bring health, wealth and good fortune.

Khan stated that he later realized the “genie” was actually just one of the men in disguise.

“The men have also cheated other families using the same modus operandi. The total amount of money involved runs into several million rupees,” Rai said.