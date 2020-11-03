47 barangays in Cebu City considered COVID-19 free

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More barangays (villages) in Cebu City are currently free from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, that 47 barangays here have had no active cases in the last 14 days.

To avoid complacency in these areas, the EOC has not divulged the updated list of recovered barangays.

Read: EOC’s report: 44 barangays in Cebu City now COVID-free

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy implementor of the EOC, pleads to the public, though, not to be complacent with this development.

EOC hopes these barangays would continue to be vigilant so that COVID-19 cases in the city will be suppressed.

“It’s the discipline that we all want to be instilled in the hearts and minds of our constituents re compliance of the basic health protocol. Whether we like it or not, Covid will still be around this year and next year and we should learn to live with Covid,” Garganera said.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella earlie said that barangays with no COVID-19 active cases at the end of the year will receive P100,000 worth of incentive from the city.

Read: Cebu City dangles P100k worth of incentives to barangays that can achieve COVID-free status

“Our goal is ZERO Transmission. The mayor will be more than happy to give every barangays the incentives,” Garganera added.

On November 2, 2020, the city only recorded one case out of a total 237 tested, rendering a positivity rate of 0.4 percent.

Read: Cebu City logs only 1 new case for Nov. 2

This has been the lowest positivity rate recorded in a day by the city since June 2020, the peak of the first wave of cases.

/bmjo