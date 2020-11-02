Cebu City logs only 1 new case for Nov. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Monday, November 2, recorded its lowest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) since June.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) announced in its latest COVID-19 bulletin issued past 8 p.m. on Monday that the city logged only one new COVID-19 case.

DOH-7’s data also showed that the city reported nine more recoveries and no new mortalities related to the infection on the same day.

As a result, the total documented COVID-19 cases in Cebu City have reached 10,267 with 9,439 recoveries and 678 deaths. This development also brought the number of active cases in the city down to 150.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

DOH-7, on Monday, reported a total of 1,022 swab samples subjected to COVID-19 tests in all accredited laboratories in Central Visayas.

Of this number, 47 came out positive. Twenty-six of the new COVID-19 cases came from Bohol and another 12 from Negros Oriental.

Mandaue City logged zero new COVID-19 cases while Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu province have three and five respectively.

The region also reported one new coronavirus-related mortality on Monday, which came from Cebu province.

All areas in Central Visayas have been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which the national government decided to extend until November 30. /dbs

