CCPO to set up donation booth for Luzon storm victims

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be setting up a donation booth for the victims of super typhoon Rolly in Luzon.

The booth will be located inside Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue, here.

Police Lieautenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy for operations of CCPO, made this announcement on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in a press briefing.

Rolly made landfall as a super typhoon in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, then in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. before weakening into a typhoon. At 12:00 p.m., the strongest typhoon to hit the country made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon.

More than two million people residing across 12 regions suffered from the effects of Rolly.

Parilla said that the CCPO donation booth will be set up today so those who will be donating could also start sending what goods they might want to donate.

Personnel of each station under CCPO were also asked to donate a small portion of the basic needs like canned goods, water, and clothes.

“We are replicating the initiative of our regional director that is why we are also setting up our donation drive,” said Parilla.

CCPO personnel will be assigned to the booth to accommodate those who will be donating goods and also to arrange the donations coming from CCPO personnel themselves.

