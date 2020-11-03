A 90th birthday photoshoot reminds everyone how one can age beautifully with time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A 90-year-old woman from Tayud, Liloan in northern Cebu proved that one can age beautifully with time.

Aquilina S. Cabahug showed this in a pre-birthday photoshoot taken last October 19, 2020.

Michael Chan, the photographer in charge of the photoshoot, shared with CDN Digital the genuine reaction of Cabahug when she found out she was going to be a model for a day.

“She said that this is her first time doing ‘shooting-shooting’ and that she is so happy to have experienced this in her lifetime,” said Chan.

Check out how Aquilina rocked the photoshoot with these shots:

Chan said Aquilina told him in one of their conversations how happy she was with the photoshoot, which actually highlighted how beautifully she has aged throughout the years.

We wonder what her secret is. /bmjo