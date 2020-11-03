Birhen sa Regla fluvial procession canceled

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine in Lapu-lapu City has canceled the fluvial procession of the image of the Nuestra Señora de Regla this year in line with its fiesta celebration on November 20-21 due to the pandemic.

Fr. Bernard Corpuz, parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine, said that they came up with the decision to avoid mass gatherings during the activity.

“Pagkakaron, dili madayon ang fluvial kay kabaw man kita nga daghan gyud na’g tawo sa iyang pag-abot ba. So mao na among gilikayan nga dunay panagtapok sa daghang mga tawo,” Corpuz said.

In the past years, the fluvial procession of the image will start at the Pacific Club Resort in Barangay Suba-Basbas and will pass the barangays of Marigondon, Maribago, Mactan, Punta Engaño, Ibo, Pusok, the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge before it will dock at the Muelle Osmeña port in barangay Poblacion.

It will be followed by a foot procession from the port to the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine.

Corpuz, however, revealed that they already had a meeting with the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs headed by Cindi Chan, and they’ve decided to conduct a motorcade instead of a fluvial procession on November 12.

Lapu-lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan was also in favor of such a move, wherein the motorcade will start at the city hall.

“Makuyawan ta nga dili unya nato ma-control ang crowd, so mao na nga naa ta’y option B nga mao ang motorcade. So molibot gihapon ang imahen sa tibuok siyudad,” Chan said.

The route of the motorcade will start at the City Hall, straight to Barangay Mactan, traverse to the airport road to Barangay Pajac, Barangay Maribago, turn right to Barangay Marigondon, straight to barangay Basak and end at the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion./rcg