More trouble for Ceres as Mandaue sets hearing

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The Mandaue City government will meet with the officials of Vallacar Transit, the operator of the Ceres Bus Liner this Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss concerns such as the series of traffic accidents involving their buses, their drivers picking up and setting off commuters not on the designated bus stops among others.

According to Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, that since the city was placed under modified general community quarantine last September 2020, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has recorded vehicular incidents every week involving Ceres buses.

However, Ibañez can’t give the data yet as they will still tackle it with the company. The TEAM’s investigation is also ongoing to determine who is at fault.

“Dili man sad pasabot nga na involve ang Ceres, ang Ceres nay sad-an, ” he said.

They will also tackle reports regarding some Ceres bus drivers picking up and setting off commuters not on the designated bus stops and others stopping and plying along bike lanes.

” Kay ang uban manggud nato’ng drivers, muhunong ngadto sa lugar nga dili bus stops, mura na bitaw og ang mga pasahero ang ila’ng agdon. Kana ato’ng bus stops gibutang nato og strategic nga lugar kay makahunong gyud ang bus dira dili pasabot nga nagbarog sila dira pwede na sila (commuters) hunungan sa bus. Ikaduha ang kana ila’ng pag overtake ug pagkuha sa mga bike lanes,” Ibañez said.

As of the moment, there are 150 Ceres buses plying in and out of the city. /rcg