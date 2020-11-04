Ceres bus drivers subjected to mandatory drug testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The operator of Ceres Bus Liner has claimed that they have already started subjecting their drivers to a mandatory drug test in compliance with an order issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7).

Joelito Cabanes, admin manager of Vallacar Transit Inc., said that yesterday, November 3, 2020, they have already tested around 120 drivers with a similar drug test also conducted today.

The north-branch of the company has around 300 drivers.

Earlier, LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. ordered the bus company to conduct drug testing of its north branch whose drivers figured in a series of vehicular accidents.

Montealto also set the deadline for the submission of the results within 30 days. But Cabanes said that they might able to submit the results in six days only.

Aside from drug testing, Cabanes added that since yesterday, their drivers have already undergone a seminar on defensive driving, in coordination with the LTFRB-7.

“And then, we have evaluators from the head office coming,” Cabanes said, adding that the evaluators will assess the performance of their drivers during the conduct of driving tests./rcg