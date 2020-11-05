Siony’s trough to bring cloudy skies, rains in Cebu on Nov. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail all over Cebu province on Thursday, November 5, 2020, the state weather bureau announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), in its daily weather bulletin, said this is due to troughs or extensions of Severe Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani).

“Tungod sa extension or trough niining Bagyong Siony, ang mga probinsya sa Visayas, Palawan lakip na ang Kalayaan Group of Islands ug Occidental Mindoro makasinati ug madagumon nga kalangitan ug mga katag-katag nga pagulan, pagpanugdog ug kilat na possibleng maka-mugna ug pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta,” said Netherlin Delfin, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

(Due to the extensions of trough of Severe Tropical Storm Siony, the provinces in Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands and Occidental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, thunderstorm, and lightning that could possibly lead to floodings and landslide.)

Pagasa spotted the eye of Siony 595 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes as of 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Siony packs wind speeds up to 95 kilometers per hour (kph), with gustiness reaching up to 115 kph. It is moving in a west southwest direction at a speed of 10 kph.

Storm Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Island, Babuyan Island Didicas Island, and Camiguin Island including their adjoining islets).

/bmjo

