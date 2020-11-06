Another day without new COVID case in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City once again recorded no new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on November 4, 2020.

In a late night post on November 5, 2020, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that one recovery was recorded instead.

Read: With no new case and one recovery, active cases in Talisay City down to just 5

This brings down the active cases to only 9 out of the total 992 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.

The active cases are recorded from Barangays Dumlog, Lawaan 3, Linao, Mohon, San Roque, and Tabunoc.

All of the remaining cases have been isolated and quarantined while being under treatment as well.

The recoveries rose to 885 for a recovery rate of 89 percent.

No new deaths were recorded and the toll remains at 98 for a death rate of 9.8 percent.

/bmjo