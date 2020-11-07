Mandaue City active cases now less than 50

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 07,2020 - 08:27 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The addition of eight new recoveries on Friday, November 6, further reduced to only 45 the total number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City.

Mandaue’s COVID recoveries are now at 2, 207.

Data from the city’s Public Information Office show that the new recoveries come from Barangays Paknaan – 5, Cabancalan – 1, Ibabao – 1, and Pagsabungan – 1.

Meanwhile, the city also logged one new case, MC2472, on the same day. Its new case is a 49-year-old female resident of Greenhills Subdivision in Barangay Casuntingan.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the area involved. Tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of [this] writing,” the city’s advisory reads.

As of Friday, the city logged 45 active cases; 2,207 recoveries; and a total of 167 COVID-related deaths.