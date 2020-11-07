Culinary student caught with P370K marijuana in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old culinary student, who allegedly moonlights as a drug dealer, will have to put on hold his cooking dreams after he was caught with P370,000 worth of marijuana during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City on November 6, 2020.

Neil Dexter Delos Reyes of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu was arrested during a buy-bust operation at past 10 p.m. of November 6 in Subangdaku, said Police Major Joey Bicoy of the City Intelligence Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Bicoy said that they had placed Delos Reyes under surveillance for two weeks before conducting the buy-bust operation.

He said that Delos Reyes, who is a culinary student of a culinary school in Cebu City, was caught with 200 grams of marijuana inside his backpack.

Bicoy estimated the 200 grams of marijuana’s worth at P370,000.

He said Delos Reyes had a different kind of modus operandi where he would allegedly swap marijuana with shabu.

“Ang modus nila ang marijuana pwede ibaligya or ipaswap as shabu,” said Bicoy.

(His modus is to sell marijuana or to have it swapped with shabu.)

Bicoy said that the dried marijuana leaves of Delos Reyes came from a mountain barangay in Toledo City, and a police follow up operation was being conducted to trace possible cohorts or bosses of Delos Reyes.

Delos Reyes was detained in the MCPO detention facility pending the filing of charges./dbs