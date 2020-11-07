A young girl gets a ‘drive-thru’ birthday party in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lot of young girls want to become a princess even just for a day.

That’s why most of the little girls would want to celebrate their birthdays as princesses for them to live that dream even just for a day.

And a mother of a seven-year-old in Mandaue played a fairy godmother as she granted her daughter’s wish quarantine edition.

Quarantine edition means all their guests were only inside their cars as they wished happy birthday to Samantha Biel Arbolario.

Last October 23, 2020, Samantha turned seven and had an unexpected surprise by her mother, April.

“She was supposed to have a big seventh birthday, but with the pandemic, we could not do that and so we have decided to throw her a drive-thru birthday party,” said April.

Samantha was all dressed up as she was only expecting a photoshoot, but when she got down from their home she was greeted with cars lining up and her friends inside yelling “Happy Birthday.”

It was then that Samantha smiled from ear to ear.

April told CDN Digital that they made sure everyone was maintaining a safe distance and was wearing all their masks.

“She was teary-eyed after seeing everyone, including her friends who she did not see since March,” she added.

Here are some photos from the beautifully planned seventh drive-thru birthday of Samantha: