Slater Young entertains followers by sharing tips and gadgets he uses at the #Skypod

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano celebrity Slater Young is now making his own niche online as he entertains home-related questions from netizens and tries to help them out with the things he uses in his Cebu home known as the #Skypod.

In the recent Instagram stories of Young, he shares amazing online finds that he uses at his Cebu home, which have caught the attention of netizens.

Young, who is also a YouTuber following his wife Kryz Uy-Young’s footsteps in vlogging, shares how he keeps their home beautiful and free from ants, and spiders, just to name a few.

In his IG stories on Sunday, November 8, 2020, Young shared how one can clean their AirPods using an earphone vacuum he bought months ago.

Other than that, he shared where he buys gadgets, or as what he calls “robots,” that they use in their home like the “robot tiki,” which technically cleans glass and can reach high ceilings too.

Netizens are going head over heels with Young’s online finds. In fact, they shared that they, too, bought some of the items used at the #Skypod.

In one of the messages received by Young in his DMs on IG, a follower thanked him for being so open about his knowledge about handy things at home.

Young now has over 200,000 subscribers on his Youtube channel and even jokes about having the Silver Play Button given by YouTube.

From being an Instagram boyfriend to husband to dad, Young is now becoming a household name because of all his nifty ideas to keep the #Skypod spotless.

/bmjo