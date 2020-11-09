DOH-7 not recommending ‘full blown’ Sinulog 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has discouraged organizers to conduct a ‘full-blown’ Sinulog Festival this 2021.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of DOH-7, said they would not recommend the holding of events that would attract large gatherings and crowds such as the Sinulog Festival.

“As of now, we will not be giving a go-signal yet to hold the Sinulog Festival. It will be contrary to what we have been espousing that there will be no large gatherings and no big crowds, which actually happen during Sinulog Festivals,” said Loreche.

“Even if we have flattened the curve, we have very low number of cases now but it doesn’t lull us into complacency because coronavirus is still there,” she added.

The Sinulog is one of the country’s grandest and largest festivals that usually draws millions every third Sunday of January.

Due to existing threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), organizers from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) has earlier announced that they would be celebrating most of it this 2021 virtually.

READ MORE: What not to expect in Sinulog 2021: Floats, higantes, stalls

Religious activities in line with the feast of Señor Sto. Niño for 2021 was also trimmed down.

Organizers of the Fiesta Señor, composed of Augustinian Friars from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu and officials from the city government decided to cancel all external activities and focus on doing the Novena Masses only.

RELATED STORY: Fiesta Señor 2021 to be celebrated minus some events