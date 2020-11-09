DOH-7: Cebu City has no signs of herd immunity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) stood by with the recent statements of their central office, saying that there are no signs of herd immunity against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) amid decreasing number of patients.

“We cannot claim that there is already herd immunity in Central Visayas, but we can safely say we have been able to control the transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of DOH-7.

The DOH central office issued a statement to reporters in Metro Manila on Saturday, November 7, rejecting claims earlier raised by DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas.

Bernadas was quoted by various reports, saying that there were signs of Cebu City was on the road to achieving herd immunity against COVID-19.

“Currently, there is not enough evidence to show that those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have developed antibodies are protected from being infected again,” said DOH.

For DOH-7’s part, Loreche said Bernadas’ statement was referring to the pooled testing conducted to more than 1,000 vendors in Carbon Public Market.

“Herd immunity can only happen if around 70 to 80 percent of Cebu City’s population would be exposed, and it is similar in action to giving vaccination,” added Loreche.

Since August, Cebu City has been recording a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients.

As of November 8, data from DOH-7 showed that the city is now monitoring 168 active cases or patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2. /dbs