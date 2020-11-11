Sinas says he is qualified in his appointment as PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas believes he is qualified to become the highest PNP official despite criticism on why he was chosen by President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the 200,000-strong police force.

During the Laging Handa public briefing on Wednesday, Sinas said he had been assigned to different key positions in the PNP, proving his capacity to become its chief.

“Kung ako ang tatanungin, ako po ay qualified. Marami na po akong dinaanan na positions, naging regional director po ako ng Police Regional Office-7, NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office), at naging secretary to the directorial staff ako, naging director pa ako ng Crime Lab at dumaan na rin po ako sa iba’t ibang position sa iba’t ibang regions sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(If I would be asked, yes I am qualified. I have been assigned to various positions, I’ve been regional director of Police Regional Office-7, NCRPO, and became secretary to the directorial staff, also I’ve been director of Crime Lab and held different positions in the country’s regions.)

“Ako po ay qualified. Kung sila po ay nagtataasan ng kilay nila, opinion po nila ‘yan at patotohanan ko na lang sa kanila later on na ako po ay qualified maging chief PNP,” he added.

(I am qualified. If ever there are people expressing doubts, that would be their opinion, but I will just prove it to them later on that I am qualified to be chief PNP.)

Sinas replaced now retired Gen. Camilo Cascolan as PNP chief after the former retired from the police service on Tuesday.

The appointment of Sinas came as a surprise as there were other police officials with higher ranks and positions at the PNP who could have bagged the highly-coveted post in the police force.

Based on the hierarchy, Cascolan is followed by Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as the second-in-command official, Deputy Chief for Operations Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag as the third-in-command, and Chief of the Directorial Staff Maj. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz as the fourth-in-command.

Sinas and 18 other police officers are also facing complaints for alleged quarantine violations they committed during the mañanita dawn serenade held for his birthday in May, when the enhanced community quarantine that banned mass gathering was still being imposed in Luzon.

