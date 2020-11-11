Bogo left with 1 active case; 2 recoveries logged on Nov. 11

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bogo City in northern Cebu is just a few steps away from achieving a COVID-free status.

The city government reported this Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, that they are now left with only one remaining active case following the recovery of two more of their patients.

An advisory that was posted on the city’s official Facebook page said that its remaining active case is still in isolation.

“Mga pinalangga namong Bogohanons sulod sa napulo ka adlaw wala kitay natala nga new confirmed cases diri sa atuang dakbayan,” the city’s advisory reads.

(Our beloved Bogohanons, our city did not log new confirmed cases in the last 10 days.)

Still, the city government is asking Bogohanons to continue to observe health and safety protocols to prevent new cases of the coronavirus disease.

“Amping kanunay mga Bogohanons ug ayaw kalimot sa health and safety protocols,” the advisory reads.

(Please be careful Bogohanons and never forget to observe health and safety protocols.)

/bmjo