Temple of Leah turns into the Bank of Spain from Money Heist in this prenup photoshoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve seen the famous Temple of Leah in numerous photoshoots.

Now, the famous Cebu City tourist spot is part of another photoshoot, this time in a prenup shoot where it is used to look like the bank of Spain from the Netflix original series, “Money Heist.”

Couple Andre and Inez, who are big Money Heist fans, wanted to make their prenup photos a little less formal and a lot more fun and, thus, picked this theme.

Hafid Caballes, a known Cebuano photographer, was responsible for making the couple’s idea come to life when he captured beautiful photos inspired by the hit series.

The photoshoot was done last November 9, 2020.

Aside from the famous masks and red jumpsuit, the place where they took the photo was also a standout.

Here are some of the photos from the prenup shoot:

As they tie the knot this coming November 25, 2020, Andre and Inez will surely have something special and unique for them to tag along as they enter another chapter in their life as a married couple.

/bmjo