MCIA passengers told to download contact tracing app

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Smartphone-equipped passengers departing and arriving at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are advised to download the government’s contact tracing application.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), in a press release dated November 12, 2020, announced that passengers accessing MCIA will have to submit information needed for contact tracing through Traze.

Traze, developed by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) with private IT firm Cosmotech Philippines Inc., was endorsed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) as its digital contact tracing application.

Last October, DOTr announced that it is planning for the mandatory use of Traze across transport modes starting with all airports on November 28 this year.

Pilot testing of the application began in some of the country’s major gateways – Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport, Davao International Airport, and MCIA.

READ MORE: DOTr turns back on gov’t-endorsed StaySafe.PH for ‘Traze’

Airport officials in Cebu welcomed and expressed support for the national government’s efforts to streamline contact tracing in public transportation.

“We fully support this great initiative by the government that ensures the safety of the passengers and the entire airport community through automated contact tracing. This also enhances the efficiency of contact tracing at the airport as it reduces the previous manual process,” said Andrew Harrison, GMCAC Chief Executive Advisor.

“We welcome this unified contact tracing system to further reassure our passengers that we are doing everything possible to help contain COVID-19. By using a QR code, Traze speeds up to an instant the tedious, time-consuming, and inaccurate manual contact tracing process among all departing and arriving passengers,” said Atty. Steve Dicdican, MCIA Authority (MCIAA) General Manager and CEO.

For passengers who do not have any smartphones, they are advised to approach MCIA’s helpdesks located at Terminal 1 Departure Grand Lobby and Terminal 2 Arrivals.

GMCAC and MCIAA co-operate and co-manage MCIA. /rcg

RELATED STORY: MCIA consolidates operations in T1