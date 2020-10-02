MCIA consolidates operations in T1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting this November 1, passengers departing both for domestic and international destinations from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be accommodated in Terminal 1.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), in a media advisory dated October 1, 2020, said they had consolidated all passenger and aircraft operations in Terminal 1.

“With the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic affecting both domestic and international flights, GMCAC, the terminal operator of the MCIA, has elected to consolidate all passenger and aircraft operations in Terminal 1 (T1), including International Departures,” portions of the advisory read.

Airport authorities said only international arrivals would remain in Terminal 2 due to the mandatory real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing procedures and required protocols for all arriving international passengers.

The changes to be implemented in the country’s second-busiest gateway would remain until further notice, GMCAC said.

“The consolidation of operations in T1 will allow GMCAC to align capacity and resources more appropriately to the current level of demand and optimize the use of utilities to a manner more commensurate with current traffic, without sacrificing quality,” said Andrew Harrison, GMCAC Chief Executive Adviser.

“As traffic on both domestic and international routes increases to near normalcy, GMCAC will revert to two-terminal operations, subject to the air traffic and passenger throughput,” he added. /dbs

