Duterte conducts aerial inspection of Ulysses-hit areas

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday conducted an aerial inspection of areas hit by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a long-time aide of the President, shared photos of him and the Chief Executive aboard a chopper.

According to Go, Marikina City and Rizal were among the areas they visited.

Before this, the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where is the President) trended on social media on Thursday morning as Ulysses wreaked havoc in Metro Manila and other Luzon provinces.

In a public address, Duterte said that the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and his doctor are preventing him from going out and visiting residents of typhoon-hit areas.

“Binabawalan ako ng ng nagbabantay sa akin: PSG, lahat, doktor. Hindi ako makalabas. Sabi ko naman gusto kong magpakita sa tao, ang sabi nila bantayan yung pagkatao ko. Kasi ako yung Presidente,” Duterte said.

(I was being prevented by PSG. My doctor. I cannot go out. I said to them I want to go to the people and show myself to them, They said they have to watch over me because I am the President.)

The President said if he would have his way, he would “swim” into the floods just to visit Filipinos affected by the typhoon, some of whom had barely recovered from the recent onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly early this month.

/MUF