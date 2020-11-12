Shoe store has until Monday to explain ‘multiple violations’ — BPLO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) is expecting the explanation of a shoe store in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on or before Monday, November 15, 2020, for their multiple violations during their 11.11 sale.

BPLO head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, said that because the shoe store was given three days in the show-cause order, and the third day falls on a weekend, the store would be given until Monday to explain their side of the incident.

It can be remembered that hundreds flocked the shoe store on November 11, 2020, for their opening with a 3-for-P998 promo, gathering crowds well beyond the allowable capacity of the store.

Limquiaco said that the store was in a tight situation as they already incurred violations even before they were able to be granted a proper business permit.

Operating without one was already a violation in itself, on top of the health violations they incurred during the 11.11 sale.

These multiple violations are being investigated by the BPLO, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and the City Legal Office (CLO), of which charges may be filed against them if they have been proven to have violated any of those charges.

“They incurred multiple violations but separate investigations will be done since the EOC is focused on the health protocols while we are focused on the permits,” said Limquiaco.

This violation may also affect their application for a business permit since the business permit is a “privilege” given to business establishments in the city and Mayor Edgardo Labella reserves the right to grant and revoke such.

The BPLO urged establishments that should they conduct sale promos, they are encouraged to coordinate with the city government so additional reinforcements can be sent to control the possible crowd.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the City Legal Officer, said that they had formed a committee of three to investigate the shoe store incident.

Necessary charges will be filed if the store is proven to have violated any regulations pertaining to health protocols, business permits, and trading. /dbs