Typhoon Ulysses death toll climbs to 14

MANILA, Philippines — Over a dozen individuals have died as a result of the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

Citing data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press briefing that the death count as of 8 a.m. Friday is at 12 after the typhoon pummelled Metro Manila and many other Luzon regions.

But later in the press briefing, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reported that the death count has risen to 14. “As reported labing dalawa ang dead pero may bagong pasok na report, may nadagdag na dalawa so as of now labing apat na ang reported dead natin,” Año said. (12 deaths were initially reported, but two more were added, based on the latest report, so the total number of deaths, so far, is 14.) He added that three individuals are reported missing. A total of 1,262 barangays were affected by Ulysses with 1,006 of them experienced flooding, Año reported. Typhoon Ulysses caused severe flooding in Metro Manila, particularly Marikina City and other parts of Luzon, which brought back painful memories of the onslaught of Tropical Storm Ondoy in September 2009. gcg