1 dead in San Fernando road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One died while two others were injured in a road accident along the highway in San Fernando town in southern Cebu last Thursday evening, November 12, 2020.

Reports from Police from San Fernando showed that it involved a 10-wheeler truck and a motorcycle with three people on board.

One of the passengers on board the motorcycle, identified as Redendor Villarubin Aningalan, 57, died in the hospital later on due to serious injuries he sustained.

Based on initial investigations, the motorcycle driven by the late victim’s 18-year-old nephew, identified as Peulo Aningalan, attempted to do a U-turn along the highway in Barangay San Isidro at around 7:30 p.m.

The third passenger on the motorcycle, Brandon Aningalan, is victim’s brother and the father of the driver.

They were about to transfer from the southbound lane of the highway to the northbound lane that led to the province’s capital, Cebu City.

However, the area was poorly lit, and that the incoming truck driven by Alberto Escolano Amparado, 47, was surprised to see the motorcycle made the turn.

Amparado told investigators that he swerved his truck to the left side in an attempt to avoid the motorcycle, however, the bag Redendor was carrying got stuck at the side of the truck’s trailer.

“The bag got stuck and dragged the passenger away from the motorcycle, and hit the road causing injuries in different parts of his body,” police said.

Police also discovered that Peulo was driving the motorcycle without any license. He and the driver of the truck were brought to police custody for further investigation.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located approximately 45 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /dbs