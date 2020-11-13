Typhoon Ulysses leaves P4.25-B damage to infrastructure –DPWH

(Right now, the preliminary cost of damages as of 9 a.m. today is P4.254 billion.)

Villar said there were initially 92 road sections closed due to the typhoon, but the agency already cleared 40 of them.

“Fifty two na lang po ang naiiwan kaya ang target po namin, ang majority ng mga road sections ay macclear by tomorrow,” he said.

(Only 52 road sections remain closed and our target is that by tomorrow, the majority of them will be cleared.)