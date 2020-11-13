Deliveries made more affordable with Lalamove

Lalamove keeps things moving and businesses running with safe and hassle-free delivery services across borders with their fleet of light trucks, multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), utility vans, and motorcycles.

As Cebu remains in quarantine and with the holiday season fast approaching, Lalamove delivers all kinds of possibilities at more affordable rates!

Book your on-demand or scheduled deliveries with the Lalamove app, available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and www.web.lalamove.com.

Ongoing until November 30, 2020 in Cebu only, deliveries through motorcycle bookings are at a fixed price of Php 60 for the first 3KM, with succeeding charges of P9/km, while multi-purpose vehicle rates now starts just at Php 185 and L300/FB trucks still at Php 450. For added convenience, a multi-stop feature allows up to 20 stops in one booking and an e-wallet feature for cashless transactions can be topped up for as little as Php 300 .

Lalamove was established in Hong Kong in December 2013. Today, it operates in 21 cities across Asia and Latin America, including Cebu and Manila in the Philippines. It provides different vehicle options that fit according to the needs of the customer, easy customer transactions, allows flexible schedules, and multiple bookings to help businesses of all sizes grow their reach. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamoveCebu on Facebook.