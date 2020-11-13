China sends ‘congratulations’ to Joe Biden on US election win

Beijing, China — China sends “congratulations” to US President-elect Joe Biden.

This comes four days after China opted to hold off congratulating the U.S. presidential election winner even as leaders of other countries have already done so.

On Monday, China said it would follow the custom in responding to the result of the US presidential election.

Late Thursday, however, US networks said Biden won the state of Arizona, further cementing his lead in the Electoral College and flipping the state Democratic for the first time since 1996.

Arizona gives Biden a 290-217 lead over Trump in the Electoral College that ultimately decides the presidency, with 270 needed to win the White House.