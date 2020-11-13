Fair weather in Cebu throughout this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos will be blessed with fair weather throughout the weekend starting this November 13, 2020, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) announced in their 1 p.m. weather bulletin on November 13 that sunny periods will last for the next three days.

However, isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms are also expected especially in the afternoons and evenings, they added.

“Since there are no major weather systems being monitored, sunny periods in Cebu and all over Visayas will prevail except for isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

“This type of weather will likely last for the next three days, starting Friday,” he added.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Vamco (locally known as Typhoon Ulysses) that inundated provinces in Luzon in the past few days has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Pagasa-Mactan reported. /rcg

