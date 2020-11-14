Lapu-Lapu feeds its malnourished, stunted children

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Around 5,800 children, ages 4-5 years old in Lapu-Lapu City are benefitting from the supplemental feeding program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that the program has already started last week.

“Each child will receive 2 kilograms of rice, 1 pack of misua, 1 pack of bihon, 4 assorted canned goods, 14 pieces of eggs, and 1/2 kilogram of mung bean,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon said each food pack will last for 2 weeks, and the program will end after 120 days.

Most of the program’s beneficiaries are enrolled in the city’s Day Care Centers, while some are identified with the help of the Barangay Nutrition Scholars.

Out of the 5,800 enrolled in the program, Cuizon revealed that around 600 of them are malnourished, 1,600 are stunted children, while 480 are categorized as wasted children and children near the borderline of being malnourished.

Wasted children, according to Cuizon are children whose weight is lacking for their height. She added that the DSWD has allocated P2.8 million for the feeding program./rcg