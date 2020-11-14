Lapu-Lapu logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has logged 8 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said that of this number, three were from Barangay Gun-ob, one from Barangay Babag, one from Barangay Marigondon, one from Barangay Pusok, one from Barangay Soong and one from Barangay Calawisan.

Carungay also said that the patient from Pusok was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) after the patient manifested symptoms of the virus, while two of others were pregnant women from Barangays Babag and Gun-ob.

“Mao naman na’ y protocol karon nga kung naay manganak, i-swab gyud sila daan sa mga hospital,” Carungay said.

(That is the protocol now that if there is a mother who is about to give birth then she will be swabbed first by the hospital.)

The rest of the new COVID-19 positives, Carungay said, were asymptomatic and were already placed in the city’s isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College.

Meanwhile, Carungay said that they already recorded six positive patients on their mass swab testing of 11 barangays in the city with the most number of cases of COVID-19.

Four of which are from barangay Marigondon, and two are from Barangay Gun-ob.

On Thursday, November 12,217 individuals have volunteered to submit themselves to the mass testing in Barangay Pajo, while 118 individuals participated in Barangay Looc.

Currently, the city has 55 active cases of the virus./dbs