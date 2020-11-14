As Ulysses leaves trail of destruction, Duterte says Filipinos can rise up

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said Filipinos can rise up from the destruction brought by Typhoon Ulysses that also left 39 people dead and at least 20 missing in most Luzon areas.

“Alam ko na kailangan ninyo ng tulong. Alam ko na inaasahan ninyo iyong tulong makaabot sa inyong panahon sa lugar ninyo,” Duterte said in a short televised address to the nation.

(I know that you all need help. I know that you are expecting that help will reach your areas.)

“Iyon lang po at saka kaya natin ito. Ilang pahirap ng panahon, babangon [d]in tayo. Mahirap, pero alam mo naman ang Filipino, alam niya tumindig ulit. Maraming salamat,” he further said.

(This is all I can say and that we can move past this tragedy. The calamity may challenge us but we can rise up from it. It is difficult but you know Filipinos know how to recover.)

On Saturday morning, netizens called for help on social media and to appeal for rescue and donation efforts for those stranded and distressed by the typhoon.

The local government in Cagayan Valley already declared a state of calamity due to massive flooding that submerged houses and other infrastructure in the region.

