PRO-7 sends another batch of relief goods to Bicol

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has sent this Saturday, November 14, 2020, its third batch of relief goods to victims of typhoon Rolly in Bicol.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, together with the other Central Visayas top police officers, loaded to a Navy ship another set of goods today.

Donated items include a total of 1,778 bags of food packs; at least 10,000 bottles of mineral water and flavored juice; 147 packs of used clothing; 26 pieces of tents; 17 pieces of solar power (emergency lights), packs of diaper, mats, 222 pieces of casserole and 222 pieces of frying pans.

“We will not stop here in Central Visayas to help our brothers and sisters who are in dire need of help. This is our simple way of saying, ‘We care’. the Police, the AFP, the Sugboanons care,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that the entire Central Visayas community will continue to send help to the victims of typhoon Rolly and now Ulysses.

The only good brought about by these trying times, according to Ferro, is the unity of the people from other regions to extend their help in whatever way they can.

Ferro is hoping that help will continue to pour in and that people will continue to show their compassion to others.

“Our efforts will continue. We are lucky here in Cebu. We will strongly pray that we will be protected as well as those who are affected, that they will stay strong and rest their worries to our good Lord,” said Ferro./rcg