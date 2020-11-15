5.0-quake rocks Masbate; tremors felt in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook Masbate province at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, the state volcanology and seismology bureau reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in its earthquake bulletin, located the epicenter of the quake 16 kilometers east of Pio V. Corpuz town in Masbate.

They classified the earthquake as tectonic, and that tremors were also reported in provinces and cities in the Visayas, including Cebu.

Initially, Phivolcs measured the quake’s intensity at 4.8-magnitude in the Richter scale but over an hour later, they issued an updated bulletin, upgrading it to 5.0-magnitude. They also listed more areas where tremors were recorded.

Intensity IV was recorded in Pio V. Corpuz and Cataingan, Masbate; Almagro and Tagapul-an, Samar; Naval, Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria, Biliran; Calubian, Leyte; Medellin, Cebu while Intensity III in Villaba and Tabango Leyte; Calbayog City and Catbalogan City, Samar.

Intensity II in Tacloban City; Palo, Carigara and Jaro, Leyte; Irosin, Sorsogon, and Intensity I – Liloan, Cebu; Mandaue City; Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City.

Phivolcs also said aftershocks are expected.

Several netizens in the cities of Talisay and Cebu also reported that they, too, felt the quake from their respective areas. /rcg