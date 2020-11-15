Read these reminders again to remind us that COVID-19 is still around

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Slowly people are getting accustomed to living life in the new normal.

But a majority of us are getting the hang of all the needed things as we head out to run errands or relax, some still forget the follow the standard health protocols.

Here’s a friendly reminder to everyone that we all should not forget:

Mask up and face shield on—all establishments are requiring masks and face shields to ensure everyone’s safety. But these should not just be brought to be a requirement to enter establishments, these should be worn at all times.

Wash hands regularly— once you touch something from outside, it doesn’t hurt to wash your hands after. Handy dandy alcohol or sanitizer can also go a long way.

Mind your distance— always be conscious when you are outside, always create that safe space for you. There are a lot of signs and markers in establishments reminding us to either skip the “x” or stand in this circle.

Avoid crowded places— never risk it. If you think it is too crowded in that place you are planning to go to, skip it, go some other time. The more people the more chances you can catch the virus and can help spread it.

Stay home as much as possible— it helps to be a little patient and just stay at home. If it is not that important skip going out if it can be done at home, use the internet. Your home is the safest place for this pandemic.

These reminders are not new to us anymore, but a refresher on these reminders won’t hurt.

Remember the virus is very much alive and for us to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones, let us be more patient and cooperative in following these health protocols.

Dasig lang Sugbo! (Continue fighting Cebu!)/dbs